The theme of "Bigg Boss OTT" is ‘Stay Connected because its important to find the right connection to take you ahead in the game.

Karan Johar: I like playing Cupid!
Karan Johar to host Bigg Boss OTT
But when asked host Karan Johar what he thought of this unique theme, Karan revealed that: “Connections are important in life. Also, I like playing cupid in others’ lives. It’s just that I’m getting paid this time!”

Wow looks like apart from hosting and being a mentor Karan Johar has other plans too!

It will be super exciting to watch who will be the next couple who will soon talk of the town!

“Bigg Boss OTT” airs on Voot.

