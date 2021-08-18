HomeOTTNews

Konkona Sen, Mohit Raina’s ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ to release on Sept 9

Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina-starrer 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is all set to release on September 9 on Amazon Prime.

By Glamsham Bureau
Konkona Sen Mohit Raina in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' poster | pic courtesy: instagram
Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina-starrer ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is all set to release on September 9 on Amazon Prime. Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks.

The other actors in pivotal roles are Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi.

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ is a fictional edge-of-the-seat medical drama set against the backdrop of the unforgettable night that also united the city. The series is an account of events that unfold in the Emergency Room of a government hospital while exploring the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude.

