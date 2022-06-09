Kristen Stewart opens casting gates for 'Super Gay Ghost-Hunting' reality series

- Advertisement -

‘Twilight’ star Kristen Stewart is all set to conduct auditions for her upcoming queer paranormal reality series as she will be calling on ghost hunters and mediums to audition for the upcoming production, reports ‘Variety’.

Stewart said in a video shared by her hairstylist and friend C J Romero on Instagram, “I am scarily excited to announce that I’m teaming up with Scout, the producers of ‘Queer Eye,’ ‘Legendary’ and ‘The Hype,’ on the most gayest, most funnest, most titillating queer ghost-hunting show ever. We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost-hunting adventure.”

As per ‘Variety’, Stewart, who identifies as LGBTQ+, first revealed that she was working on putting together a ghost-hunting reality series in an interview with ‘The New Yorker’ in November 2021. “Gay people love pretty things,” Stewart said at the time. “So we are aiming for a richness.” She also described the project as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.”

According to the casting call announcement, Stewart will serve as an executive producer on the untitled ghost-hunting reality series. The project represents the actress’s latest move to working behind-the-scenes. Stewart is also preparing to make her directorial feature debut, an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir ‘The Chronology of Water’. She is also writing a TV series with her fiancée, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.