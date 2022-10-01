scorecardresearch
Krushna Abhishek to host 'Bigg Boss' segment 'Bigg Buzz'

Krushna Abhishek will be seen hosting a segment on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' titled 'Bigg Buzz'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Krushna Abhishek will be seen hosting a segment on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ titled ‘Bigg Buzz’, where evicted contestants would be grilled by comedian and actor after they leave the house.

Krushna shared: ‘Bigg Boss’ has been the most loved reality show since its very first season, and I’m thrilled to be hosting ‘Bigg Buzz’ where I get to take the class and have some fun with the evicted contestants and share the inside news with the audience.”

He added: “Ghar ke andar Bigg Boss unki class lenge, aur ghar ke bahar mein. With the new format of this show, I will take it to another level. I am looking forward to the contestants spilling the beans on the show and adding more masala and tadka to the show with my presence.”

The show will be aired on Voot exclusively starting October 9.

