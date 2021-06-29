Adv.
Kubbra Sait in Apple TV’s sci-fi magnum opus ‘Foundation’

By Glamsham Editorial
Kubbra Sait is one actor who is known for her acting prowess and ability to create a fan following for every character she portrays. However, the girl is now going places.

Kubbra Sait is seen in the trailer of a major international show, that too on the most coveted platform of today’s time, Apple TV.

Titled as ‘Foundation’, Kubbra is seen in the trailer of the show that was dropped on 28th June. The star cast comprises of Hollywood stars such as Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and the show runner is David S Goyer.

