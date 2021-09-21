Kubbra Sait shares prosthetics video from sci-fi series ‘Foundation’

- Advertisement -

Transformations are always fascinating. However, when the transformation takes multiple hours and requires you to sit still like a statue, you know that the actor has really given it her all.

Actress Kubbra Sait of ‘Sacred Games’ fame, plays a pivotal part in the upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi drama series ‘Foundation’ starring Jared Harris, shared a glimpse of how she underwent a prosthetic makeover to get the look of her character.

- Advertisement -

Such was the case for Kubbra Sait who is gearing up for the release of the much awaited magnum opus show, Apple TV’s Foundation. While everyone knows that Kubbra is a part of the show, her character reveal is what people are most curious about.

She shared an amazing video wherein she is sitting motionless whilst the prosthetics team does their magic on her. After seeing this, we surely cannot wait to see what this actor has brought to the table with #Foundation that will premiere on Apple TV.