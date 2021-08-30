HomeOTTNews

Kunal Kapoor: Babur was a complex character to play

Kunal Kapoor says that playing the role of Mughal emperor Babur in web series 'The Empire' was a gruelling experience for him.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kunal Kapoor: Babur was a complex character to play
Kunal Kapoor first look as Baadshah in 'The Empire' | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Actor Kunal Kapoor was recently seen playing the role of Mughal emperor Babur in web series ‘The Empire’. The actor says that playing the character was a gruelling experience for him.

Basking in the success of his latest magnum opus, the actor is feeling overwhelmed by the encouraging response to the show by the audience.

- Advertisement -

The actor, who has been working in Bollywood for the last 17 years, says: “This was a very complex and challenging character and it was very interesting to explore the different layers of his personality. From doubt and vulnerability to strength and ruthlessness. And I’m so happy with the way people have reacted to the performance.”

The actor, in an earlier interview had spoken about hoping to get more roles such as these: “When you are a part of a show like this and I hope it does really well, it opens up a lot more opportunities for you. I do hope a lot more roles come my way now, and not the same roles over and over again that I have been getting in the first 10 years of my career.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArmaan Malik, Papon hail Avani Lekhara for winning gold at Paralympics
Next articleCheryl’s elder brother lives in a tent, broke
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,268FansLike
43,040FollowersFollow
6,128FollowersFollow
57,413FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv