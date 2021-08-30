Kunal Kapoor: Babur was a complex character to play

- Advertisement -

Actor Kunal Kapoor was recently seen playing the role of Mughal emperor Babur in web series ‘The Empire’. The actor says that playing the character was a gruelling experience for him.

Basking in the success of his latest magnum opus, the actor is feeling overwhelmed by the encouraging response to the show by the audience.

The actor, who has been working in Bollywood for the last 17 years, says: “This was a very complex and challenging character and it was very interesting to explore the different layers of his personality. From doubt and vulnerability to strength and ruthlessness. And I’m so happy with the way people have reacted to the performance.”

The actor, in an earlier interview had spoken about hoping to get more roles such as these: “When you are a part of a show like this and I hope it does really well, it opens up a lot more opportunities for you. I do hope a lot more roles come my way now, and not the same roles over and over again that I have been getting in the first 10 years of my career.”