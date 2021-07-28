Kunal Kapoor’s first look as Baadshah in ‘The Empire’ revealed

Adv.

Introducing a regal king by blood and fearless warrior by instinct; Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the imperial and majestic first look of actor Kunal Kapoor in upcoming series ‘The Empire’, a magnum opus mounted on an unprecedented scale. The charismatic actor makes his digital debut with this monumental period adventure drama as he essays the role of an emperor with a fierce and edgy appearance that is both powerful and intense.

Created in conjunction with National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the series tracing the origins of a dynasty, promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a scale not seen on the digital realm before. It is touted to be the biggest and the grandest show ever created in India.

Actor Kunal Kapoor said, “It’s been challenging but fun! The makers have paid special attention to this character’s look – it is very unique to his personality. Grandeur and royalty aside, this role is fierce and emotionally complex at the same time.”

Co-directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), The Empire promises a world-class viewing experience and will release soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.