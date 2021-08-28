Kunal Kapoor says good roles more important than just being in films

- Advertisement -

Actor Kunal Kapoor, now seen playing Babar in ‘The Empire’, goes down memory lane to recall times when he used to be present on film sets and ask himself: “Why am I doing this?” The actor has also opened up on his love for his craft.

In a conversation he said, “When I found acting, I understood that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life – I want to be on the sets every day, that is how much I enjoy and love it. There are times, though, when you find yourself in situations where the material coming your way is not what you want to do.”

- Advertisement -

Continuing on this reminiscent note, he said: “There have been times when I have been on the sets and asked myself why I’m doing this. I have promised myself to not end up in this situation again. Even if that means I have to wait for a year, two years, to find the right role.”

Opening up on being a part of ‘The Empire’ cast and his expectations about more roles coming his way after this, Kapoor said on a hopeful note: “When you are a part of a show like this and I hope it does really well, it opens up a lot more opportunities for you. I do hope a lot more roles come my way now, and not the same roles over and over again that I have been getting in the first 10 years of my career.”