Ram Kapoor: Abhay 2 has made heads turn

By Glamsham Editorial

The Kunal Khemu starrer thriller series, Abhay 2, is all set to come out with its final episode, and the actor, who plays the title role in the web-series, shares that everyone has worked hard and delivered their best.

“The conclusion of the season is surely something that the audience would not want to miss,” Kunal promised.

Actor Ram Kapoor, who plays a villain in the show, said: “There is no doubt that Abhay 2 has made heads turn — whether it is the acting, the plot or the way the entire project has turned out. Everyone essaying varied characters, most of them out of their comfort zone (including me).”

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal plays an antagonist for the first time. He shared that it was difficult to portray such a character. “I’ve never ever played such a character in my life and the craze of the character comes from a traumatized past and how he gets peace from the revengeful murders. As an actor, this character was quite difficult to portray. I cannot wait to hear the feedback from the audience.”

“Abhay 2” had a staggered release over the past weeks, and all episodes will finally be available at once on Zee5 on September29, when the final episode streams. –IANS/dc/vnc

