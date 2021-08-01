Lakshmi Manchu: I love travelling for food

Adv.

Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu is enjoying every moment of hosting the Telugu cookery show ‘Aha Bhojanambu’. A foodie herself, she says there have been days when she has just gone out of her way to taste a delicacy.

“I love food and don’t have any favourites. I love Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, Italian. I like my big meals. I love travelling for food. I have sometimes just travelled for food and come back. So, the foodie in me just loves different flavours, tastes and method. Though I am still getting accustomed to the French cuisine,” said Lakshmi.

The eight-part series comes with an interesting twist. Lakshmi invites a celebrity guest, who has to cook with whatever ingredients are provided to them on the show.

Talking about hosting a cookery show, Lakshmi says: “My daughter (Nirvana) and I are big fans of cooking shows. I love watching ‘Australian Top Chef’ and other cooking shows. Being able to host a show with a twist to our regular foods is very exciting. To be able to do it with my peers is even more fun,” she says.

The series is currently streaming on a Telugu OTT platform.