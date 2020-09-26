Home OTT News

Lakshya Handa roped in for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Gandii Baat season 5

By Glamsham Editorial
High on passion, the anticipation for ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club’s Gandii Baat is at an all-time high. The superhit series is back with a bang with its fifth season that is all set to keep viewers hooked to their screens this October 8. With all eyes on what lies in store in this risqué series that gets hotter with every season, the two leading homegrown platforms have roped in TV actor Lakshya Handa for the upcoming season.

Lakshya is a talented and well-known actor in the television industry who has won hearts for his character in the popular TV series titled Shakti. The actor will be seen playing the character of Chandan in one of the episodes named ‘Madhosh Madan’.

Speaking on being part of the popular show, Lakshya Handa said, “It feels really great to be part of such a popular franchise and I’m really excited about the show for it always manages to offer fans a number of different stories packed in an amazing concept all together.

The story of Madhosh Madan is intriguing and will leave a lasting impact on the minds of the audience. My experience of working with ALTBalaji was very different than the earlier projects which I’ve done in the past few years.

I also bonded really well with my co-actors and enjoyed every part of the shooting process. What really impressed me was that they didn’t just focus on the bold scenes but also made it more acting-oriented.

This story has the perfect combination of everything for it features humour, mystery along with some great performances by each of the actors. I hope the audience will love this season of Gandii baat too and particularly the episode Madhosh Madan.

Bigger and bolder than ever before, Gandii Baat Season 5 will depict the stories focusing on the youth. Over the last four seasons, the show has seen audiences enjoy a bunch of salaciously-themed love stories spiced with steamy and jaw-dropping scenes. It is time for the show to once again take the entire nation by storm with viewers across the globe tuning in to their favourite show.

