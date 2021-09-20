Laugh riot to accompany IPL cricket action on OTT platform

- Advertisement -

The upcoming edition of VIVO IPL gets loaded with an extra dose of entertainment and fun with Disney+ Hotstar’s latest twist to the cricket watching experience. Disney+ Hotstar is all set to enhance the entertainment quotient of India’s most favourite cricketing event VIVO IPL 2021 by launching an exclusive commentary feed titled Hotstar Dosts.

This feed will feature an exciting commentators’ line-up comprising of India’s most popular comedians and entertainers such as Zakir Khan, Varun Sharma, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Amit Bhadana, Amit Tandon, Harsh Gujral, Angad Singh Ranyal, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mantra and others, promising this season of VIVO IPL to be even more entertaining.

Popular among the young, digitally savvy cricket fans, these highly celebrated comedians and artists will present LIVE cricket action in a fun, engaging and relatable manner, giving the cricket experience a fresh tadka of entertainment.

“Disney+ Hotstar is the go-to digital platform for all sporting action and our constant endeavour is to offer newer engagement opportunities to tap into a wider set of users. As we continue with this edition of VIVO IPL 2021, we present to our subscribers a whole new dimension of cricketainment with Hotstar Dosts; making VIVO IPL enticing for everyone,” said Sunil Rayan, President and Head, Disney+ Hotstar India.

Viewers would be able to access the exclusive Hotstar Dosts commentary feed from the audio settings tab on the Disney+ Hotstar interface. The feed will be available in Hinglish language and is currently planned for all evening matches.