Zakir Khan had to pay to perform for the first time!

discovery+ presents the final episode of Star vs Food Season 2! with the laughter king Zakir Khan. Catch the popular comedian in action, cooking up delish food while whipping up some jokes; ultimately hoping to treat his friends, who have always been there and looked after him when he was in Delhi!

In the finale episode, Zakir Khan is up for a different kind of crowd-pleasing challenge, wherein he will be attempting two dishes that are close to his heart, Kachhe Gosht Ki Biryani and his hometown specialty Indori Dal Kachori under the guidance of Chef Rahul Gomes. While he is all set to go through the taste test by his friends, Zakir is more worried about whether he has passed the Chef’s test. To his surprise he turned out to be a pretty good student and received approval from both the Chef and his friends!

Zakir Khan on how his comedy career started revealed, “I wanted to become a radio jockey, so uske liye main Delhi aaya course karne, so my friend and flat mate then – Vishwas went to watch a comedy show with his friend and when he came home, he was like dost you should do comedy because you will do a really good job. I was like theek hai dekhte hai. I searched online, and it had some 500 rupees entry fees, and we were unemployed that time, so I had to wait for almost a year and a half to have that extra 500 rupees and December 2012 was the first time I went on stage.”

He added on his struggle with his family when he began his career in comedy, “As an artist it is very important when your family understands you. They were little disappointed because I come from a family of musicians, so comedy was very far away from their idea of anything and it was considered shameful as we are a family of musicians but overall, I think they understood that it is also an art form… so rather than retaliating and fighting with them I made sure that I explained to them what comedy is and how I function and how I operate.”