Leos Carax’s epic musical ‘Annette’ trailer released

MUBI, the global distributor and curated film streaming service, is pleased to release the trailer for Leos Carax’s epic musical ‘Annette. Visionary filmmaker Leos Carax (Holy Motors) makes a triumphant return with ANNETTE, which sees him teaming up with Sparks, one of pop’s best-loved and most influential cult bands, to tell an audacious story of the pitfalls of love, fame and fortune.

Oscar®-nominee Adam Driver (House of Gucci, Marriage Story, Paterson) and Oscar®-winner Marion Cotillard (Inception, La Vie en Rose, Macbeth,) star as a provocative stand-up comedian and internationally renowned opera singer living in contemporary Los Angeles: a seemingly perfect couple constantly in the good graces of the media spotlight. However, when they welcome their daughter Annette into the world, they soon learn that her mysterious and ethereal gifts will change their lives forever.

Featuring phenomenal performances from its two leads, Carax’s latest is an unabashedly unique and unforgettable spectacle, soundtracked by Sparks’ typically idiosyncratic music and lyrics. Co-starring Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins, The Big Bang Theory), it received a spectacular reception at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered as the Opening Film and won the coveted Best Director Award.