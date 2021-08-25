Lionsgate announces new original ‘Feels like Home’

- Advertisement -

Lionsgate Play, today announced the production of its next Indian Original ‘Feels Like Home’. The coming-of-age series, steered by Sidhanta Mathur and starring talented young heartthrobs Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Mihir Ahuja, joins a star-studded Lionsgate Play slate of original series that already includes the remake of Lionsgate’s U.S. hit series ‘Casual’ and the college romance drama ‘U Special’.

“Feels Like Home” (working title) chronicles the lives of four boys in their 20s, Lakshay (Prit Kamani), Sameer (Anshuman Malhotra), Avinash (Vishnu Kaushal) and Akhil (Mihir Ahuja), who move into their first house away from home together. The series provides a fascinating peek into their lives, showcasing their eventful journey and transition from boys to men, in a candid, witty storytelling style. The primary director of the series is Sahir Raza.

Sidhanta Mathur is well known for his powerful stories bending stereotypes with titles like ‘Little Things’, ‘Minus One’, and ‘What the Folks’. Popular among millennials as a content curator, Vishnu Kaushal has earned a reputation for addressing burning social issues. Prit Kamani became a household name with his recent hit film ‘Maska’. Versatile Anshuman Malhotra won accolades for his first film ‘Haider’ and has seen his career continue to evolve while Mihir Ahuja adds a charismatic touch to the story, recently portraying the naive young boy next door in the mini-series ‘Feels Like Ishq’.

Lionsgate is a global content leader associated with top Indian artists Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur and many others as well as talented directors Kunal Kholi, Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana. Lionsgate Play’s growing roster of Indian original series joins the studio’s global slate of bold, edgy premium series including ‘Heels’, ‘Love Life’, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ and ‘Power Book II: Ghost’.

Announcing the latest addition to the Originals slate, Rohit Jain – Managing Director Lionsgate South Asia and Networks – Emerging Markets Asia, said, “At Lionsgate Play we are looking to create a fantastic mix of premium content from Global to Indian. Our Indian original slate is well rounded with stories from an urban family to a college drama and now a sneak peek into the lives of four boys who our viewers will love. We want to tell more local stories and bring them to a global audience by continuing to expand our slate of Indian Originals across languages and genres. We’re proud to add our latest original series featuring cutting edge young talent that will resonate with our audience.”

“Feels Like Home” is a show revolving around four youngsters and how they deal with what life is throwing at them. We have a very talented cast on board, and we’re so happy to have the series presented exclusively on Lionsgate Play, which has become the new go-to entertainment platform for young adults.” added Sidhanta Mathur – Founder, Writeous Studio and the Creator of “Feels Like Home.”