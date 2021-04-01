Lionsgate Play releases an array of exciting movies this April

ADVERTISEMENT

In the time of lockdowns and self-isolation, many of us are relying on streaming platforms in search of distraction, escape and entertainment. Fortunately, April does not look to disappoint as Lionsgate Play, from Lionsgate India and Starz, will bring home an exciting set of releases for all age groups. From crime drama, horror to a classic rom-com.

Here, is the top content line up recent releases for the month of April 2021.

The Ghost Writer

A political thriller film starring Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor and Golden Globe Nominated & renowned bond actor Pierce Brosnan. The plot revolves around a ghost writer hired to complete the memoirs of a former Prime Minister Adam Lang, who in the process discovers the under lying web of corruption & kickbacks resulting in his own life in jeopardy. The film was a critical and commercial success and won numerous cinematic awards including Best Director for Polanski at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival with an IMDb rating of 7.2 streaming, 16th April 2021 onwards.

I Still See You

Directed by Scott Speer, this American supernatural mystery thriller film is based upon the novel ‘Break My Heart 1000 Times’, by Daniel Waters. It stars Bella Thorne, Richard Harmon and Dermot Mulroney. “I Still See You” is a timely story about the perils of trusting the wrong men. Ten years after an apocalyptic event left the world haunted by ghosts, Roni (Thorne) receives a threatening message from beyond the grave. Joining forces with a mysterious classmate, Kirk, Roni descends into a shadow world that blurs the bounds of the living and the dead-and begins a desperate race against time to stop a cunning killer. The movie will be streaming exclusively, 23rd April 2021 onwards.

Laws of Attraction

This classic rom-com directed by Peter Howitt stars renowned Hollywood actors Pierce Brosnan and Julianne Moore in the lead. The plot revolves around two divorce lawyers who often compete against each other get married. However, they find it difficult to learn to draw lines between their personal and professional lives. The movie will be available on Lionsgate Play, 30th April 2021 onwards.