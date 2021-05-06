‘The Girlfriend Experience Season 3’ to premier on May 7

Adv.

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming platform by Starz, is all set to premiere the third season of the critically acclaimed anthology series ‘The Girlfriend Experience Season 3’ from Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. Written and directed by internationally acclaimed German filmmaker Anja Marquardt, executive produced by Philip Fleishman and starring Brazilian-American talent Julia Goldani Telles.

The first and second seasons of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ were well received by the audience worldwide and achieved positive reviews from critics. The wait is finally over for the darkly fascinating and downright binge worthy ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ season 3 will premiere in India. A new episode of the season will drop every Friday on Lionsgate Play app.

The third season of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ is a 10-episode anthology series set amidst the London tech scene and focuses on Iris (Telles), a neuroscience major. As she begins to explore the transactional world of ‘The Girlfriend Experience’, Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa. She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will, or something else altogether and heads down a deep path of exploration.

The series stages chilly drama about the lives of escorts with dual life narratives that is dark and bold with daring and captivating lead female characters, making it the most compelling drama on screen. The official trailer and key art were released out of the third season’s debut at South by Southwest (SXSW) world premiere.