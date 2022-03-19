- Advertisement -
Lock Upp: Jailor Karan Kundrra breaks his own record and fans trend Jailor Karan on fire

Karan Kundrra praises the blue team for winning access to the luxurious washroom and appreciates Kaaranvir for his 'DaringBaazi' performance.

By Glamsham Editorial
Lock Upp Jailor Karan Kundrra breaks his own record and fans trend Jailor Karan on fire pic courtesy twitter
Lock Upp Jailor Karan Kundrra breaks his own record and fans trend Jailor Karan on fire pic courtesy twitter
In tonight’s episode, Karan Kundrra enters the jail to condemn the Kaidis. We can see that he takes the class of every Kaidi and also advises Babita not to be influenced by Payal, to which she barges in saying, “I can be trusted, Karan!”.

Furthermore, Karan Kundrra praises the blue team for winning access to the luxurious washroom and appreciates Kaaranvir for his ‘DaringBaazi’ performance. Later, Ali was bashed by Karan Kundrra on his gameplay, and he questions Ali, “Who are you?!, What is your game!?” and advises him to play the game well before he gets kicked out.

Later in the day, Karan calls out the unpicked contestants ones – Anjali and Ali, where Karan asks them to choose which team they wish to join. Coincidently, both decide Payal’s team, but Karan being the jailer, put Anjali in the left block and Ali in the right block.

Lastly, Karan Kundrra takes the kaidis to the Arena task. Both the teams had to complete the challenge in the three rounds. Two kaidis in each round must score points by punching a wooden wall with cushioned punches tied on both ends of a steel rod. A tough competition initiates between both the teams filled with a lot of drama.

Will Payal’s team be able to defeat Kaaranvir’s team? Who will get to be a part of the temptation room?

