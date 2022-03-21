'Lock Upp': Nisha Rawal reveals secret of kissing another man while she was married

- Advertisement -

TV actress and ‘Lock Upp’ contestant Nisha Rawal spoke about her abusive relationship with her ex-husband Karan Mehra and how she kissed her close friend while she was married.

She also talked about miscarriage and her trauma after going through all this.

During the show, Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut asked Nisha to share her secret if she wants to save herself from elimination.

Nisha revealed: “I got married in 2012 and in 2014 I miscarried my baby. I was already in an abusive relationship. Miscarriage was a shocker for me. The incidents of abuse were constant, no one supported me. As a woman I was going through a lot. I wished for therapy or something.”

She shared further: “I had an old friend and I shared a lot with him about my ex-husband and all other issues. And during that course of time only we both got close to each other and I kissed him. I also informed my ex-husband the same day. I told him that I kissed my friend. My ex-husband didn’t take this positively and this is my secret: I was attracted to a man when I was married.”

‘Lock Upp’ streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.