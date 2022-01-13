Looop Lapeta Trailer: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in a crazy roller coaster ride thriller film

- Advertisement -

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s comedy-thriller ‘Looop Lapeta’ was released on Thursday.

It shows an exhilarating journey of Savi, essayed by Taapsee Pannu as she tries to save the life of her boyfriend Satya, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin, when he loses cash belonging to a mobster in a gambling bid. The film, which is based on the German experimental thriller ‘Run Lola Run’, is helmed by debutant director Aakash Bhatia.

Taapsee said, “‘Looop Lapeta’ is a film that will always be very close to my heart. I fell in love with the characters and the story the moment I read the script! The film is about the choices that Savi makes and how her decisions carve out her journey with the one she loves. A perfect combination of comedy and thriller, ‘Looop Lapeta’ will keep you at the edge of your seat, while you rejoice at the comical situation that Savi and Satya have gotten into. Can’t wait to bring this to audiences worldwide on Netflix.”

Expressing his excitement on the trailer launch, Tahir said, “I am so excited to have my second project release with Netflix within a span of a month and to now begin the adrenalin rush of Satya and Savi’s rollercoaster ride against time. Their electric chemistry will make you laugh, cry and leave you on the edge through the consequences of the couple’s wild choices.”

Talking about his debut venture, director Aakash Bhatia said, “I am enthralled to share a peek into the world of ‘Looop Lapeta’. I’m hoping that this makes for a thrilling and enjoyable ride for the viewers. My approach has been to experiment with form and style while navigating through this time twisting journey, and also to tightly hold on to the emotional core of our story and characters. Taapsee and Tahir lead an ensemble of fantastic performers in our show of sound and visuals.”

‘Looop Lapeta’ produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari, will premiere on February 4, on Netflix.