Do you love the thrill of watching spine chilling horror!

Love the thrill from watching a spine-chilling horror? A true fan knows that the best horror films are not all about jumpscares or loud sound effects only. If you’re a fan of the genre, American Horror Stories could be on the top of the list for you. Each episode of the series brings forth a new unseen horror story. Added to that is the Emmy-nominated Lovecraft Country, a nail-biting horror drama also available only on Disney+ Hotstar. Here are some more horror titles that you must add to your weekend binge if you are a fan of horror films and series.

American Horror Stories

A spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning anthology series American Horror Story. The series features a different horror story in each episode.

Lovecraft Country

In Emmy nominated Lovecraft Country, Atticus Black joins his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father.

Predators

Predator is a science fiction action anthology media franchise centered on the film series depicting humankind’s encounters with a race of extraterrestrial trophy hunters known as the “Predator”.

Underwater

Norah and her team find themselves in a dangerous situation as they work at the bottom of the Mariana Trench and clash against an unidentified species.

The Empty Man

On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity.

Ready or not

After the wedding ceremony of a young woman, her new in-laws force her to participate in a seemingly innocent game. Things soon turn bloody and sinister, revealing the sick rituals of the family.

The Outsider

When a supernatural force its way in to a seemingly straightforward murder investigation, it leads a seasonsed cop to question everything he believes in.

