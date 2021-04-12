The homecoming of Ma Anand Sheela with ‘Searching For Sheela’, a docu-film to premiere

Adv.

The world cannot get enough of her as the intrigue around her continues to be as alluring as ever. Be it her outspoken personality or her astounding journey, Ma Anand Sheela is and will always be a controversial (yet sassy) figure. After the phenomenal reception to Wild Wild Country, Netflix returns with ‘Searching For Sheela’, a raw, authentic docu-film that explores Sheela’s journey through India after 34 long years and sheds light on her new life post serving time for her alleged crimes. But has the world really let go of the past? ‘Searching for Sheela’ is all set to premiere on April 22, 2021 – exclusively on Netflix.

With the focus entirely on Sheela and her personality, the docu-film explores her journey through India, her big homecoming, while reminiscing about her early life and looking forward to what’s next! It digs deeper in search of Sheela’s true self, her life and perspective. Does Sheela seek redemption or remains completely unaffected? Was Sheela a criminal or a woman in love? Is Sheela good or bad, black or white? Watch ‘Searching For Sheela’ for these answers as there are ample shades of grey.

Commenting on ‘Searching for Sheela’ and her journey, Sheela Birnstiel, the lady taking centre stage, says, ‘Searching for Sheela’ will give you a glimpse of my real self, my identity, my life and its evolution over the last 40 years. This film is about my journey of returning to my home in India, a journey I have longed for many years. It captures the rollercoaster of emotions I experienced on this journey very well. I am looking forward to sharing my story with the world”

Speaking about the docu-film, Executive Producer, Shakun Batra said,“I have always been very intrigued by Sheela’s extraordinary life and through this documentary we’ve shadowed her as she traveled to India after almost 35 years. This is not an investigative piece, just an observation of a person who has had a questionable past and has always lived life on her own terms. We trace her journey as she grapples with society’s expectations of an ex-convict and attempts to re-brand the public opinion of herself. ‘Searching for Sheela’ is a documentary that tries to get a closer look at one of the most sensationalized personalities in India and I am grateful to Netflix for providing us with a platform and a safe space to share her story.”

Witness the force that is Ma Anand Sheela – Raw, Honest and Uncomplicated – as ‘Searching for Sheela’ premieres on April 22, exclusively on Netflix!