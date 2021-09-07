Madhuri Dixit: Planet Marathi OTT will make Marathi-language content global

- Advertisement -

The queen of Hindi cinema, Madhuri Dixit, has said that digital platforms have opened up the world for her personally and also for Marathi-language content.

In a conversation with filmmaker and Planet Marathi CMD, Akshay Bardapurkar, at the launch of the OTT platform, Madhuri said: “Where offline content reaches a couple of hundred people in a single action, digital platforms open up the world for you. I believe Planet Marathi OTT is the instrument that can make the Marathi language global.”

A Vistas Media Capital Company, Planet Marathi OTT unveiled the first-ever exclusively Marathi OTT platform on August 31. Madhuri tapped a button and the platform came to life, making 1,000-plus hours of binge-worthy content accessible worldwide.

At the launch event, Madhuri said she was proud of the achievements of Marathi cinema and appreciated Bardapurkar’s vision to create an OTT platform for Marathi content. Sharing her personal experience, the actress said her ‘Dance With Madhuri’ platform and her personal body of work had all undergone a transformation after the digital wave.

During the conversation, Bardapurkar revealed that all his work, including Planet Marathi OTT, has been a product of adversities. He said: “Whenever life throws a challenge at me, I give my best to find a solution to those challenges and find opportunities in them. Solving a problem for myself has often led me to creating scalable solutions for the masses.”

Bardapurkar started with creating impactful Marathi films that were on a par with the best of global cinema. He then moved on to create a mindset shift in filmmaking. And this journey led him to starting Planet Marathi OTT. “It will always strive to bring promising content and meaningful entertainment to every segment of the Marathi audience,” Bardapurkar said. “With the launch of this app, our offerings will now reach across the world to every user who loves watching Marathi content. The entertainment experience is also going to be exciting.”

A number of Marathi stalwarts attended the inaugural event. They included Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Prasad Oak, Siddharth Jadhav, Sanjay Jadhav, Tejaswwini Pandit, Prajakta Mali, Sayali Sanjeev, Gayatri Datar, Sachit Patil, Bhargavi Chirmuley, Surabhi Hande, Nikhil Chavan, Bhagyashree Milind, Sonali Khare, Deepti Devi, Sushant Shelar, Abhijeet Panse and Resham Shrivardhankar.

Coinciding with its launch, the Planet Marathi OTT App unveiled five exciting original shows. The shows are: ‘Sopa Nasata Kaahi’, a romantic comedy; ‘Hing Pustak Talwar’, a light comedy about a group of friends; ‘Bap Beep Bap’, an emotional family drama about father-son relationship; ‘Jobless’, a crime thriller about a man accused of fraud struggling to prove his innocence; and the fantasy thriller, ‘Parees’, whose story revolves around superstitions and supernatural elements.

The Planet Marathi OTT App line-up includes films, web shows, plays, music, karaoke, and so much more. The IOS and Android versions of the app will be available across the world. The best feature of it is that the content is refreshingly original, entertaining and curated in a manner that the audience instantly likes it. To top it all, Planet Marathi has bundled all of these offerings in a subscription package costing just a rupee a day.