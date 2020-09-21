Sharad Malhotra and Madhurima Tuli’s troubled relationship in ‘Pasta’ Trailer

Madhurima Tuli and Ssharad Malhotra’s short film “Pasta” is all set to release on OTT on the 25th of September on the ULLU App. Directed by Vibhuti Narayan, the film is a romantic drama that mirrors the state of urban marriages in India.

In the trailer, Sharad finds a used condom which makes him feel this Madhurima is having an affair with a person named Vikas. In one shot, we can also see Madhurima holding a gun. Is she really having an affair or is Sharad imagining things?

Sharad Malhotra also shared the trailer on his Instagram and captioned, “#Pasta to be served Soon ❤ !!! Releasing on the 25th of Sep”

Check out Pasta Trailer below: