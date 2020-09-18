Home OTT News

Madhurima Tuli, Ssharad Malhotra in short film on urban marriage

By Glamsham Editorial
Madhurima Tuli
Madhurima Tuli

The Madhurima Tuli and Ssharad Malhotra-starrer short film Pasta will release digitally on September 25. Directed by Vibhuti Narayan, the film is a romantic drama that mirrors the state of urban marriages in India.

“‘Pasta’ is about how a small misunderstanding can ruin a healthy relationship. I was really kicked about the project and about being cast with Ssharad, as I really admire him as an actor. Our director Vibhuti and the entire team was an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Madhurima, former “Bigg Boss 13” contestant, about the film, to be released on Ullu app. –IANS/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleWhy does Ileana D’Cruz call herself ‘derpy dork head’
Next articleLizaa Malik opens up on Kriti Sanon & Sushant Singh Rajput relationship

Related Articles

Review

Web Series Review | Avrodh The Siege Within: Salaam To The Naya Hindustan!!

Vishal Verma - 0
Avrodh: The Siege Within is very much different from a common vigilante story for two prime reasons: – the target, second a bracing political statement
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli gets expelled from the Bigg Boss house

Glamsham Editorial - 0
This year's Bigg Boss season is truly very tedha. After the mid-season finale, a group of wild card contestants entered the house and Madhurima Tuli was one such contestant, whose ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh was already a contestant
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh face Salman Khan’s brunt

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The past week saw the contestants go through an emotional turmoil. They met their family members who gave them some valuable insights about their game and also encouraged them.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks