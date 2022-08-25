Mahi Goswami leaves fans awestruck with these sizzling pictures

Mahi Goswami knows how to grab our attention and has created a special fanbase who always looks forward to her pictures and posts on social media. Actress Mahi Goswami, known for her web series ‘Ghulam Begam Badshah’, is undoubtedly one of the promising actresses in the industry. The actress was immensely loved in the web series, not only for her acting but also for her sizzling looks.

Stunning is the word that came to our mind when we browsed through these pictures of the actress. We definitely look forward to seeing more of the hot photos of Mahi Goswami in the coming days.

Mahi has won the title of Mrs. India Global 2021. the Grand Finale of Virus Mrs. India Global 2021 was held in Delhi, in which 31-year-old Mahi Goswami was crowned Mrs. India Global 2021. She shifted to Mumbai to start her journey in Bollywood, she started her journey with ‘Crime Patrol’ and ‘Savvdhan India’ later she got to work in a music video with Bollywood singer Krishna Beuraa, and also acted lead role in the web series ‘Ghulam Begam Badshah’.

Mahi currently is working on a movie named Mushkile, she is playing the sister of the lead actor. Mahi also auditioned for reality show, Mika Ka Swayamvar. However, she is already married. When she was asked about it and she had replied, “My husband and I were not compatible and lacked understanding. We separated three years ago. The divorce proceedings are on, which hopefully should conclude before the show launches. Also, I am only in discussion for the show and nothing is confirmed.”