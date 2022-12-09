scorecardresearch
OTTNews

Malaika Arora: 'I want to do things for myself'

Malaika Arora spoke about how she copes with all the pressure and said that now she wants to do things for herself.

By Glamsham Bureau

Malaika Arora spoke about how she copes with all the pressure and said that now she wants to do things for herself.

She said: “Personally, I’ve become a certain way because I’m very conscious about people’s perception and what they will say, how will it be taken, hurting people’s feelings….there’s a constant battle over there.”

Malaika, who is dating actor Arjun Kapoor added: “I feel I want to go against the grain for a change now. I want to do things for myself, I want to push the envelope.”

Malaika has made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show,’Moving In With Malaika’. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now.

