Malhar Thakar-Katha Patel starrer ‘Swagatam’ to release

Adv.

ShemarooMe is all geared up to launch its Gujarati movie ‘Swagatam’, which will be a digital-first release even before hitting the theatres. This will be the second exclusive release in line after releasing ‘Vaat Vaat Ma’ (original web series) last week. ‘Swagatam’, the Gujarati thriller rom-com will soon see a digital release before theatrical release on the 20th of May.

This twisted tale of a family that is not only dark but considers this madness normal will keep the audiences entertained throughout. The star-studded movie features Malhar Thakar, Katha Patel along with the talented Chetan Dhanani, Jay Upadhyay, Vandana Pathak, Ojas Rawal and more. This dysfunctional family drama directed by Neeraj Joshi will give you nail biting moments along with a love track playing in the background. The family entertainer will surely make your time worth-while making you fall in love with the madness.

Commenting on the launch of his movie, the lead actor Malhar Thakar said, “Amidst the uncertainty and tough times, it becomes all the more important for artists to create a safe and entertaining environment. My new release Swagatam will aim to be that distraction and through the ShemarooMe platform the audiences will get to see a digital first release of the movie even before its theatrical release. The movie is as crazy as it can get, and I am confident the audiences will enjoy watching it at the comfort and safety of their homes.”

Adv.

Adding to this, Katha Patel the lead actress said, “These are grim times and I definitely turn to my OTT screen for some friendly distraction. I am hoping my first movie, Swagatam also does the same for our audiences. While the audiences stay at home and follow all the safety guidelines, I am glad I can keep them entertained through this new digital first release on ShemarooMe . I am looking forward to how the audiences will love and react to my movie.”

Adding to the release announcement Chetan Dhanani commented, “I am thrilled that my movie Swagatam will be exclusively released on ShemarooMe, even before it hits the theatres. In these tough times, its wiser to stay home, stay safe and stay entertained while spending quality time with your family and loved ones.”

While on the multi starrer release, talented actor Ojas Rawal added, “I am elated to have my movie, Swagatam, see a digital first release on ShemarooMe app even before its theatrical release. These are testing times for all of us, but I am sure our movie will succeed in bringing some moments of joy in the audience’s lives. Shooting for this unique, first-of-its-kind thriller comedy was an absolute fun experience! I am happy that now the audiences can enjoy it from the safety and comfort of their homes.”