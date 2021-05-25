Adv.
Adv.
OTTNews

Malvi Malhotra: A huge salute to all the health workers

Actress Malvi Malhotra is helping the needy in Himachal Pradesh with food and other essentials.

By Glamsham Bureau
Malvi Malhotra: A huge salute to all the health workers
Malvi Malhotra | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Malvi Malhotra is helping the needy in Himachal Pradesh with food and other essentials.

“Part of being a person is about helping others. I truly believe that. One must help each other to prosper in life. A huge salute to all the health workers, they have braved such dangers and burnt the midnight oil for such a long time saving lives,” Malvi said.

She added, “My heart goes out to the victims and the lives we have lost already. Let’s all come together and stand together during these testing times and help one another. Pointing fingers at this point won’t help. (I offer) Love and prayers to everyone. Let’s heal together.”

Adv.

Known for her role of Pooja in the TV series “Udaan”, Malvi last seen in the OTT show “Geisha”. The series is directed by Raaj Verma, also stars Aman Verma and Tarun Khanna.

Adv.
Source@malvimalhotra
Previous articleKangana Ranaut plants trees in Tauktae aftermath
Next articleElliot Page posts a landmark shirtless photo
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates