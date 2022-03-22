Mandana Karimi enters Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

- Advertisement -

Kangana Ranaut’s fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel’ is getting fascinating day by day with more exciting contestants entering the show. Today, India-based Iranian actress and model Mandana Karimi makes her way into the list of contestants entering ‘Lock Upp’ as 16th contestant.

Mandana is a successful model and has appeared in several Bollywood movies. She also has been the 2nd runner-up in a reality show of a similar genre. Sharing her excitement about being a part of the show she said, “I am so excited to be part of this show, nowadays because of social media, we rather see acts or twisted versions of people’s lives and beliefs! So, this is a great opportunity to show the reality and share your stories with people.”

Excited about entering the show Mandana shares, “My strategy is being ME, I was, I am, and I will be myself as always. I will try my best to inspire rather than manipulate! This is a reality show and I would love to use this given opportunity to share my stories, ideas and beliefs about how to live an independent, happy life as a woman,” she adds.

ALTBalaji and MX Player live-stream ‘Lock Upp’ 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.