‘Mank’ teaser: Gary Oldman to play ‘Citizen Kane’ screenwriter in new Netflix film

The teaser for ‘Mank,’ an upcoming biographical drama has been released.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the teaser for the black-and-white film featuring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in the title role.

After giving fans a first look at the long-awaited biopic last month, the streaming giant has reportedly set a December premiere date for the film which will head to Netflix a month after it starts playing in select theatres.

Set in the 1930s Hollywood, the film revolves around Herman J Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of ‘Citizen Kane’.

Helmed by David Fincher, the movie will focus on Mankiewicz and his personal struggles and his arguments with ‘Citizen Kane’ director and star Orson Welles over screenplay credit for the 1941 cinematic masterpiece.

‘Mank’ is reportedly adapted from the script by Fincher’s father, Jack, who had written the draft before his death in 2003.

In addition to Oldman, the biopic also features Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Arliss Howard, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Jamie McShane, Toby Leonard Moore, Joseph Cross, Sam Troughton, Tom Burke, and Tom Pelphrey.

According to reports, the film is Fincher’s first feature directorial since 2014’s hit flick ‘Gone Girl.’

David Fincher will back the film alongside producing partners Cean Chaffin and Douglas Urbanski.

‘Mank’ will debut on Netflix on December 4.