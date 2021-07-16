Manoj Bajpai starrer ‘Dial 100’ poster launched

Adv.

‘Dial 100’ has been amongst the most highly awaited films this year, especially with Manoj Bajpai being the flavour of the season teaming up with powerhouse actors Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth M Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films, the thriller suspense film is directed by Rensil D’Silva and will premiere on India’s homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5.

The makers released the first look of the film, going by which, it appears that Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar are a part of a fast-paced thriller replete with several plot twists. The movie unfolds in one night where one call turns everyone’s lives upside down.

Director Rensil D’Silva says, “Dial 100 is a fast-paced, edge of the seat, thriller film which unfolds in one night. This movie would not have been the same without the involvement of the powerhouse star cast and I am so glad that we were able to do this together. The movie with its many twists is sure to surprise the audience and keep them enthralled from start to end.”

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra, Alchemy Films says, “We are excited and thrilled to partner with like-minded powerhouses like ZEE5 and Sony Pictures Film India and bring forth one of the most awaited movies of this year. The movie’s script was one of its most powerful elements which has been executed even more beautifully by the cast and crew, taking the movie a notch up.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India shared, “We firmly believe in the power of content and with Dial 100, we are reinforcing ZEE5’s strong and diverse content offering. Dial 100 is a complete package with a stellar cast, compelling writing, pacey direction, and edge of the seat suspense. We are confident that this film will surprise, shock and move the audience and leave them wanting for more.”

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India says, “‘Dial 100’ is a film that echoes our vision to present fresh and unique content that connects with audiences. Rarely, do we get to see a union of such gifted actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar combined with the creative energies of Siddharth Malhotra and director Rensil D’Silva to create such an intelligent and thrilling movie. We are very happy to partner with ZEE5 which is a home for great content, for the world premiere of ‘Dial 100’.”