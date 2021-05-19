The Family Man Season 2: Watch trailer, Launch announced

Adv.

Amazon Prime Video today announces 4 June, 2021 as the release date for the second season of its highly acclaimed show, ‘The Family Man’, created by the maverick duo, Raj & DK. Marking this significant announcement milestone, Amazon Prime Video today has released a captivating trailer of the show which showcases the return of the nation’s most endearing ‘Family Man’ aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

This season Srikant Tiwari will be pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni. The 9-part season of the thriller will see Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle class family man and a world class spy and trying to save the Nation from an imminent attack. Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

Creators Raj and DK said, “As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise :). The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can.”

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talent from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. ‘The Family Man’ Season 2 also features incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

Speaking on the trailer launch, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video commented, “Nothing is more rewarding for us than our characters becoming a household name. The fact that Srikant Tiwari, the quintessential Family Man, received so much love and appreciation validates our belief that good, authentic stories connect and transcend all barriers. The new season of The Family Man is bigger, more complex and dials up the action. We’re confident that the viewers will be enthralled to witness the face-off between Srikant and his nemesis. It’s a pleasure for everyone here at Amazon to unveil a content gem that connects with audiences in India and beyond and we just can’t wait for the launch of the show’s new season next month.”