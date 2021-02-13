Manoj Bajpayee is hiding countless secrets

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting 2021 with back-to-back releases from Nail Polish, Kaagaz to Jeet Ki Zid, ZEE5 raises the bar with ‘Silence… can you hear it?’, a one-of-a-kind investigative murder mystery.

The makers and talent took to their social media to release the first poster of the film, featuring Manoj Bajpayee as ACP Avinash Verma. You will see him in a mug shot, donning sunglasses and a moustache, with a rugged look. Underneath all the cover, he hides silent secrets.

Talking about the poster and release date Manoj Bajpayee shared, “Jis din silence viraam hoga, uss din ACP Avinash Verma ki aawaz goonjegi. Vo din hai 26th March, when ‘Silence… can you hear it?’ premieres on ZEE5. For now, we would like to present you the very first poster of the film. Do not let his poker face fool you, underneath that cover lies deadly secrets that will be unravelled. The grey, the white, the black, all seems blue at the moment, more secrets to be revealed soon. Stay tuned.”

The film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman. As she prepares to leave her house, a tragedy befalls following which the woman disappears only to have her corpse turn up a day later, discovered by trekkers.

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur in pivotal roles. It also stars Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

‘Silence…can you hear it?’ is premiering on 26th March 2021 on ZEE5