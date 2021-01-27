ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Manoj Bajpayee: ‘The Family Man 2’ an experience you won’t forget

Manoj Bajpayee promises the second season of The Family Man will be an experience that is bigger and different.

By Glamsham Editorial
Manoj Bajpayee | The Family Man Season 2
Manoj Bajpayee | The Family Man 2
ADVERTISEMENT

Anticipation over the second season of The Family Man is running high, and lead actor Manoj Bajpayee promises the upcoming chapter will be an experience that is bigger and different.

Bajpayee returns as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari on season two. He struggles to balance personal and professional lives while fighting against a new nemesis, Raji, played by South star Samantha Akkineni.

“At times I reserve comments (about my work) because you start sounding flamboyant. All I would say is that it is going to be far bigger and far more different than before,” Bajpayee told IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is going to be an experience that you will not forget easily,” he promised.

Besides Bajpayee, the show will bring back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar from season one. Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, the show also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas.

The series will see actors from the Tamil film world including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal in the cast too, when it comes drops on February 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the actor hopes the advent of content-driven projects, triggered by OTT, continues to draw focus towards talent. Asked about the change he would want to see in the industry, Bajpayee replied: “I just want this industry to focus on talent.”

“Just focus on new talent that is coming in, with so ideas, integrity and passion. I think we should give priority to that,” said the actor, who recently joined stars like Saif Ali Khan, Samantha Akkineni, Tisca Chopra and Divya Dutta to discuss the future of the industry through Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Evening discussions.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAly Goni gives a tough fight to the opposite team in ‘College Rivalry’ task
Next articleJasmin Bhasin and Ilham Goni praises Aly Goni for his webseries Jeet Ki Zid
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Tandav FIRs: Actors, makers may face arrest as SC declines protection

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Web series 'Tandav' actors, makers, including Saif Ali Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar likely face arrest after Supreme Court turned down their pleas for protection from arrest
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh beat WI 3-0 in ODIs, jump to 2nd in Super League table

IANS - 0
Chattogram, Jan 25 (IANS) Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the third One-day International (ODI) here on Monday to win the three-match...
Read more
News

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's marriage is one month old, actress pens mushy note

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress-model Gauahar Khan on Monday posted an Instagram note celebrating one month of marriage with Zaid Darbar, thanking him for...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021