ADVERTISEMENT
OTT News

Marathi film ‘Picasso’ to release digitally on March 19

Picasso revolves around a young student named Gandharva from a remote village in the Konkan, who is selected for national level of the Picasso Arts Scholarship

By Glamsham Bureau
Prasad Oak starrer Marathi film Picasso to release digitally
Prasad Oak starrer Marathi film Picasso to release digitally
ADVERTISEMENT

The Marathi film Picasso, starring award-winning actor Prasad Oak, child actor Samay Sanjeev Tambe and Ashwini Mukadam, is set to digitally release on March 19.

Picasso revolves around a young student named Gandharva from a remote village in the Konkan, who is selected for national level of the Picasso Arts Scholarship. The winner of the competition gets to travel to Spain – Picasso’s birthplace – to hone his or her art.

Picasso gives a glimpse of Dashavatara art through a feel-good story about a troubled alcoholic father and his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Prasad Oak posted Picasso’s video and captioned: “”पिकासो” माझा नवा कोरा चित्रपट ऍमेझॉन प्राईम व्हिडिओ वर 19 मार्च ला प्रदर्शित होतोय… हा #worldpremiere आहे. भारत आणि २४० देश व प्रदेशांमधील प्राइम सदस्‍य १९ मार्च २०२१ पासून फक्‍त amazon प्राइम व्हिडिओवर ‘पिकासो’ चा विशेष वर्ल्‍ड प्रिमिअर पाहू शकतात. या वेगळ्या वाटेवरच्या चित्रपटात मला संधी दिल्याबद्दल निर्माते @shiladityabora आणि दिग्दर्शक @abhijeetwarang यांचे मनःपूर्वक आभार…!!! @primevideoin @everestentertainment @sanjayof69″

Produced by Shiladitya Bora, Picasso is directed and co-written by debutante director Abhijeet Mohan Warang along with co-writer Tushar Paranjape.

Producer Shiladitya Bora said, “There’s no doubt that Marathi film industry is one of the most progressive film industries in India creating some groundbreaking cinema in the recent decade.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The world of ‘Dashavatara’ has always fascinated me since my childhood. I am thrilled to present ‘Picasso’, a first Marathi film documenting ‘Dashavatara’ in its pure and original format. I was determined to make this film relatable for each artist, hence we shot the film in real locations,” Warang said.

Abhijeet added, “As per folklore, the origins of this folk art originates from Lakshmi-Narayan Temple in Valaval town of Tal Konkan, where the film has been shot. With this film, we have tried to bring out the essence of day-to-day challenges of an artist’s life. The relentless, painful yet satisfying process of creativity- from doubting yourself to discovering new ways of facing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAWS DeepRacer Women's League-India to upskill students in AI, ML
Next articleGeetika Vidya Ohlyan and Jagjeet Sandhi co-star in 'Escaype Live'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

AWS DeepRacer Women's League-India to upskill students in AI, ML

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) In a bid to help women students learn machine learning (ML) via a Cloud-based virtual racing simulator, Amazon...
Read more
Technology

Amazon ordered to shut facility in Canada as Covid surges

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Toronto, March 14 (IANS) A Canadian public health authority has ordered retail and e-commerce behemoth Amazon to shut one of its fulfilment centres...
Read more
Technology

Amazon's Prime Video app to get shuffle button for TV shows

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 13 (IANS) To address a unique breed of binger-watchers, Amazon is updating its Prime Video app on Android where they...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket...

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates