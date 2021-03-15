Prasad Oak starrer Marathi film Picasso to release digitally

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marathi film Picasso, starring award-winning actor Prasad Oak, child actor Samay Sanjeev Tambe and Ashwini Mukadam, is set to digitally release on March 19.

Picasso revolves around a young student named Gandharva from a remote village in the Konkan, who is selected for national level of the Picasso Arts Scholarship. The winner of the competition gets to travel to Spain – Picasso’s birthplace – to hone his or her art.

Picasso gives a glimpse of Dashavatara art through a feel-good story about a troubled alcoholic father and his son.

Actor Prasad Oak posted Picasso’s video and captioned: “”पिकासो” माझा नवा कोरा चित्रपट ऍमेझॉन प्राईम व्हिडिओ वर 19 मार्च ला प्रदर्शित होतोय… हा #worldpremiere आहे. भारत आणि २४० देश व प्रदेशांमधील प्राइम सदस्‍य १९ मार्च २०२१ पासून फक्‍त amazon प्राइम व्हिडिओवर ‘पिकासो’ चा विशेष वर्ल्‍ड प्रिमिअर पाहू शकतात. या वेगळ्या वाटेवरच्या चित्रपटात मला संधी दिल्याबद्दल निर्माते @shiladityabora आणि दिग्दर्शक @abhijeetwarang यांचे मनःपूर्वक आभार…!!! @primevideoin @everestentertainment @sanjayof69″

Produced by Shiladitya Bora, Picasso is directed and co-written by debutante director Abhijeet Mohan Warang along with co-writer Tushar Paranjape.

Producer Shiladitya Bora said, “There’s no doubt that Marathi film industry is one of the most progressive film industries in India creating some groundbreaking cinema in the recent decade.”

“The world of ‘Dashavatara’ has always fascinated me since my childhood. I am thrilled to present ‘Picasso’, a first Marathi film documenting ‘Dashavatara’ in its pure and original format. I was determined to make this film relatable for each artist, hence we shot the film in real locations,” Warang said.

Abhijeet added, “As per folklore, the origins of this folk art originates from Lakshmi-Narayan Temple in Valaval town of Tal Konkan, where the film has been shot. With this film, we have tried to bring out the essence of day-to-day challenges of an artist’s life. The relentless, painful yet satisfying process of creativity- from doubting yourself to discovering new ways of facing it.”