Mariah Carey’s new holiday special to feature Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and others

Mariah Carey is gearing up for a new holiday special.

The 50-year-old singer-songwriter has been working on a special program Titled ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’, which will debut on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s holiday anthem ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, Apple TV Plus said in a statement.

Sharing a short teaser clip on Twitter, the streaming service announced the news writing, “Finally! Watch December 4 only on Apple TV+”

The ‘One Sweet Day’ hitmaker also took to Instagram, where she shared the show’s cover art, adding: “Let’s get festive!!! 12/4 @appletv”

The new show is described as an “innovative special” and features a star-studded lineup of guests including Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, and Jennifer Hudson. Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and even Mariah’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe will also appear.

The Apple TV+ special follows the story of a crisis at the North Pole, and will feature Mariah Carey as Santa’s favorite Christmas helper who helps Mr. Clause solve the emergency.

‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ will be executive produced by Mariah along with Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor, and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted production company, reports IOL.

Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola will direct the holiday special.

The show will start streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4.