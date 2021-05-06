Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ to debut on June 9

Adv.

The God of Mischief strikes again! Tom Hiddleston announces the new premiere date and weekly release day for Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’, a brand-new, original series exclusively on Disney+ Premium in 4 languages. The series will also be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch Tom Hiddleston’s video message:

Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant. Kate Herron directs ‘Loki’ and Michael Waldron is head writer.