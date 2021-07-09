Adv.
Marvel Studios new series ‘What If…?’ trailer

By Glamsham Editorial
Marvel Studios series 'What If...?' S1
Disney+ Hotstar Premium unveiled a new trailer and poster today for Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’, showcasing the compelling series that reimagines famous events from films in the MCU.

Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, ‘What If… ?’ features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more.

The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series launches on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on Wednesday, August 11.

