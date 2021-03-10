ADVERTISEMENT
Smaran Sahu to play Mumbai cop in Bekaaboo 2

Smaran Sahu, has bagged another web series titled Bekaaboo 2. He will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai cop

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 9: Actor Smaran Sahu, who was last seen in the web show Masaba Masaba, has bagged another web series titled Bekaaboo 2. The actor will be seen in playing the role of a Mumbai cop.

In Masaba Masaba, Smaran played a raw, urban artist called Jogi, while in Bekaaboo 2, he will be seen as Inspector Aakash, a tough and cop with diverse shades. He is a rustic person with a wry sense of humour.

“What excites me about the craft is the opportunity to dive into variable characters and to explore the range of human emotions and perspectives involved. I’m grateful for the creators of the show to see me as Inspector Aakash,” informs Smaran.

“Bekaaboo 2” is billed as a thriller. Directed by Aarambhh Singh, the series also stars Taher Shabbir, Priya Banerjee, Taaha Shah, Poulomi Das, Tusharr Khanna and Subha Rajput and will be released on Alt Balaji on March 15.

