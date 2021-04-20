Foodies Alert! MasterChef Australia Season 13 is back!

Adv.

Top 24 home cooks, 3 judges, 1 trophy and an entire season of divine cooking challenges! Disney+ Hotstar Premium is back with an exciting new contest for the greatest culinary title in the world; MasterChef Australia.

The admirable judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen return to the MasterChef Kitchen. The trio will set all new Mystery Box, Pressure Test, Immunity and Elimination challenges as the aspiring culinary superstars vie for the coveted trophy and $250,000 in prize money. Challenged to create delicious meals both inside the famed MasterChef kitchen, in notable restaurants and at stunning locations across Victoria, MasterChef Australia is set for an exceptional series.

The latest season of the world’s most prized cooking show will also feature the biggest names in the food industry including Nigella Lawson, Yotam Ottolenghi, Heston Blumenthal, Massimo Bottura, Clare Smyth among others! Meanwhile, a who’s who of acclaimed chefs including Curtis Stone, Kirsten Tibballs, Darren Purchese, Alla Wolf-Tasker and Scott Pickett will also be on hand to challenge the talented amateurs. Former MasterChef contestants including reigning champion Emelia Jackson, Poh Ling Yeow, Callum Hann and Reynold Poernomo will also be back in the kitchen to mentor, challenge, critique and inspire the new crop of cooks!

From home-style favourite foods, a celebration of cultural cuisines and recreations of dazzling and delightful dishes, get set to embark on a culinary adventure, learn some new recipes and salivate whilst watching these talented cooks compete to put together mouth-watering dishes for the title of their dreams – all from the comfort of your home!

The first episode of MasterChef Australia Season 13 produced by Endemol Shine Australia and internationally distributed by Banijay Rights will premiere on 20th April for all Disney+ Hotstar users for free.