Meet John Strickland’s ‘The Rig’ cast

Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Calvin Demba in writer David Macpherson's 'The Rig' directed by John Strickland

By Glamsham Editorial
Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Calvin Demba in writer David Macpherson's 'The Rig' directed by John Strickland
Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Calvin Demba in writer David Macpherson's 'The Rig' directed by John Strickland
Amazon Prime Video has unveiled casting on the highly-anticipated UK Amazon Original series The Rig, a six-part epic thriller produced by Wild Mercury Productions (part of Banijay UK), created by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland (Line of Duty, Bodyguard). The series is set to film exclusively in Scotland later this month on an oil rig and at FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh.

Meet the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig:

Iain Glen (Game of Thrones, Mrs Wilson) plays Magnus MacMillan, Offshore Installation Manager of the rig and leader of the crew, Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) plays Rose Mason the scientist and oil company rep, a fresh face on-board the rig.

Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Traces) plays Communications Officer Fulmer Hamilton. Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK, Small Axe) plays Medic Cat Braithwaite. Owen Teale (Game of Thrones, A Discovery of Witches) is Head Driller Lars Hutton. Richard Pepple (Bridgerton, Cobra) is crew boss Grant Dunlin and Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Quiz) is Deck Foreman Alwyn Evans.

Calvin Demba (Life, Last Christmas) plays Drill Hand Baz Roberts, Emun Elliott (Guilt) is rig mechanic Leck Longman. Abraham Popoola (Cruella) is rig crane driver Easter Ayodeji, Stuart McQuarrie (Des) is Head Chef Colin Murchison and Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess) plays roustabout Heather Shaw.

UK Amazon Original six-part epic thriller series The Rig is about Magnus (Iain Glen) and his crew aboard the Kinloch Bravo oil rig stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When they are due to be collected and return to the mainland a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through. The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world.

As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust. Bonds are broken, allegiances formed and generational fault lines exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, into a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination.

