Meezaan Jaffrey: Had a blast shooting ‘Chinta na kar’ in ‘Hungama 2’

By Glamsham Bureau
Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash in 'Chinta na kar' song in Hungama 2 | pic courtesy: instagram
Actor Meezaan Jaffrey said he had a blast filming the song “Chinta na kar” for the upcoming film “Hungama 2”. Meezaan said, “I am so thrilled to receive so much love from the audience. Chinta na kar is a beautiful composition, and we had a blast shooting it. I hope they shower the film with the same love.”

Starring Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash, the song is composed by Anu Malik.

Malik said: “It is one of my favourite songs from the album. Honestly, I am humbled by the kind of response it is generating within a day of its release.”

“Hungama 2” will premiere on July 23. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana, and is directed by Priyadarshan.

The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source@meezaanj
