Milind Gunaji talks about his upcoming projects, impact of OTT

Legendary actor Milind Gunaji is known for his excellent performance in the entertainment world. In his career spanning over several decades, Gunaji has been part of numerous Bollywood blockbusters as well. Apart from being an actor, Gunaji is also a writer and television show host. He has also served as the brand ambassador for forest and wildlife for the Government of Maharashtra.

2020 Coronavirus outbreak got the entertainment and various other fields on hold. But entertainment being the core for people helping them in their boredom has somehow managed to create constant content. Milind Gunaji being one of the most popular and loved actor has sustained for decades in the industry for his sincerity and punctuality. This has got him currently working on six big Bollywood projects.

The actor has been shooting constantly taking all the required precautions and as per the government guidelines. Naming the projects where Gunaji will be seen playing meaty roles are ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ starring Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani which is directed by Anis Bazmis, ‘Hit’ starring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, ‘Bhima Koregoa’ starring Arjun Rampal and Sunny Leone, ‘Wings of Gold’ and Ali, an AD film with Sonali Kulkarni and a web series which will soon be announced starring a leading Bollywood actor.

Talking about his upcoming projects, versatile actor, Milind Gunaji said, “I feel fortunate enough to be a part of such big Bollywood projects where many actors have faded with time. I have always loved entertaining the audience and that’s what keeps me going even after so many years. There is still so much as an actor I want to explore and surprise the viewers with. I am really excited about the projects I am currently working on and the bunch of talent around has been learning. They come with so much passion and positivity and that’s what as a team we are trying to bring on the screen as well.”

Further elaborating on the web space, Gunaji, said, “I am currently working on web where I am playing a different shade about which I can not talk much. OTT has been a blessing for everyone who has been trying to make a mark in the entertainment world. It has opened up doors for even the aspiring talent and in fact has helped to make us reach our audience. I am looking forward to working on more projects and keep working hard on every project that I get.”

Talking about a few of his characters that have been iconic in their own for the way Gunaji has played are Devdas, Phir Hera Pheri, Khatta Meetha, Virasat, Fareb, Zulmi, God Mother, Zor and many more. He has performed in more than 250 films and tv shows including Bollywood, South and the Marathi industry.