Advtg.
OTT News

Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film ‘Damsel’

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to team up with Netflix yet again for upcoming fantasy film 'Damsel'

By Omkar Padte
Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film'Damsel'
Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film 'Damsel' (Pic Courtesy: The Evolve Mag)
Advtg.

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to team up with Netflix yet again.

The 16-year-old actor, who shot to fame after starring in the sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things,’ will reportedly feature in the upcoming fantasy film ‘Damsel’.

Brown, who made her successful debut as a producer with ‘Enola Holmes’ earlier this year will executive produce the upcoming film alongside Dan Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi.

Advtg.

Netflix took to Twitter on Wednesday (November 11) to announce that it’s collaborating with Millie Bobby Brown on another movie. The streaming service also revealed that she will be doing more than just acting in it.

“New Millie Bobby Brown movie alert!!,” the streaming giant’s offcial account tweeted.

“Brown will star in and executive produce DAMSEL, a new fantasy film from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and screenwriter Dan Mazeau. Coming to Netflix.”

Advtg.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film follows Brown as Princess Elodie, who is hoping to marry Prince Henry, only to find out that she is actually being sacrificed to a dragon.

‘Damsel’ will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo of ’28 Weeks Later’ fame and written by Dan Mazeau, known for ‘Wrath of the Titans,’ according to reports.

Millie Bobby Brown is currently gearing up for the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ after the shooting came to a halt for some time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advtg.
Previous articleEllie AvrRam turns beauty in black bikini
Next articleTeam India arrives in Sydney for lengthy series in Australia

Related Articles

News

Ludo: Peculiar play of emotions (IANS Review; Rating: * * and 1/2 )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ludo (film streaming on Netflix); Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle...
Read more
Review

Movie Review | Ludo: Intriguingly Weaved Anthology On Life, Karma & more

Vishal Verma - 0
Ludo movie review is here. The Netflix original dark comedy crime saga is directed by Anurag Basu.
Read more
News

Netflix ‘The Mess You Leave Behind’ trailer will surprise you

Omkar Padte - 0
Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming thriller series 'The Mess You Leave Behind' and it looks terrifying
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film 'Damsel' 1

Neetu Kapoor set to shoot new film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Neetu Kapoor is all set to start shooting for her new film, and on Thursday she posted on Instagram to...
Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film 'Damsel' 2

Baazigar completes 27 years: Shilpa Shetty expresses gratitude

Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film 'Damsel' 2

John Abraham shares his way of starting the day right

Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film 'Damsel' 4

Tahira Kashyap starts Diwali decoration with her 'team'

Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film 'Damsel' 2

Imtiaz Ali: I cast Asif Basra in Jab We Met as...

Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film 'Damsel' 2

Obama next guest on Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks