Millie Bobby Brown roped in for new Netflix film ‘Damsel’

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to team up with Netflix yet again.

The 16-year-old actor, who shot to fame after starring in the sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things,’ will reportedly feature in the upcoming fantasy film ‘Damsel’.

Brown, who made her successful debut as a producer with ‘Enola Holmes’ earlier this year will executive produce the upcoming film alongside Dan Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi.

Netflix took to Twitter on Wednesday (November 11) to announce that it’s collaborating with Millie Bobby Brown on another movie. The streaming service also revealed that she will be doing more than just acting in it.

“New Millie Bobby Brown movie alert!!,” the streaming giant’s offcial account tweeted.

Brown will star in and executive produce DAMSEL, a new fantasy film from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and screenwriter Dan Mazeau. Coming to Netflix.



According to Entertainment Weekly, the film follows Brown as Princess Elodie, who is hoping to marry Prince Henry, only to find out that she is actually being sacrificed to a dragon.

‘Damsel’ will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo of ’28 Weeks Later’ fame and written by Dan Mazeau, known for ‘Wrath of the Titans,’ according to reports.

Millie Bobby Brown is currently gearing up for the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ after the shooting came to a halt for some time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.