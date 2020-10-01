Mirzapur season 2 teaser: Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi fight and make new rules of the throne

Advtg.

As the audience waits for the trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 with bated breath, Amazon Prime Video today added to the excitement by dropping an exciting new video that features the iconic, yet deadly father-son duo of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu).

In the Mirzapur season 2 teaser, we see the King and Prince of Mirzapur talk about the rules of the land and how they can easily be changed as per the one who rules over the land. With the fight for the throne of Mirzapur getting even more intense in Season 2, will the rules change as well? Stay tuned for what promises to be a second season far beyond your wildest imagination!

Mirzapur Season 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. Mirzapur Season 2 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.