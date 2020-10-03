‘Mirzapur is a big G-Spot for me- Guns and Ghoonghat, says actor Harshita Gaur

Advtg.

Talking about coincidences, Actor Harshita Gaur who will be seen in the upcoming season of Mirzapur on Amazon Prime actually has roots from this city in Uttar Pradesh. Harshita’s maternal grandfather hailed from Deoria which is close to Mirzapur and he grew up there along with his siblings.

Speaking about her childhood memories, Harshita said, “Just talking about Mirzapur makes me go all nostalgic as I have spent quite an amount of my childhood there. My naanaji and his younger brother were settled in Mirzapur. My naana eventually settled in Amritsar but we used to visit our cousins in Mirzapur during summer holidays as a kid and I have actually seed guns and pistols in that home.

I was in fifth or sixth grade when I would visit the city and women used to be in ghoonghat till their waists. Only a few years back I got to know that my naani was actually fighting a case for long due to some illegal land grabbing and in fact our family and nani was advised not to go to Mirzapur or Wasliganj because of the threat of being killed on sight. It still sends shivers down my spine when I think about it.”

She further added, “When I was offered the series, it took me back to some childhood memories in a way my family has suffered and seen that part within the family…like getting threats from an extended family. Even when I heard the narration and read the script, I had my childhood memories play out like a showreel as it wasnt new to me, as years back if I was probably spotted in that city I would have been killed on sight. So somewhere yes, I resonated with the fact that things like these do happen.”

Harshita Gaur will be seen reprising the role of Dimpi Pandit in the series starring Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Dugal. Mirzapur season 2 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, October 23rd, 2020.