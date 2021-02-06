Watch Trailer – ‘Drishyam 2’ isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller: Mohanlal

ADVERTISEMENT

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal says Drishyam 2 will take forward the legacy of the franchise, dispelling all theories and answering all questions. The trailer of the film was launched on Saturday.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel of the 2013 Malayalam hit Drishyam, which was was remade in Bollywood as a 2015 film of the same name starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The sequel is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, who also made the 2013 original, and stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar.

“Critics, fans and the audience showered us with tremendous love and appreciation seven years ago. We didn’t expect the film to receive such a phenomenal response and garner the cult-status,” said Mohanlal, about the 2013 first film.

“With ‘Drishyam 2′, we aim to take this legacy forward and accomplish a new cinematic milestone. ‘Drishyam 2′ isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost,” he added.

The actor continued: “Over the last few years, viewers have written in to us with so many theories. I am happy to say that we will now finally dispel all theories and answer all questions with the sequel.”

Starting off from where the first part ended, the film promises to come back with a more thrilling plot. The trailer gives a glimpse of it, where the viewers are introduced to the world of Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family, and how their lives have altered post that one fateful night.

Talking about the film, director Jeethu Joseph said, “Drishyam 2 is very close to my heart. Driven with this positive thought and buoyed with the overwhelming response, I have toyed with the idea of bringing the epic franchise back to the audience, but always changed my mind.’

“Wherever I went I would be asked whether we would be coming back with a sequel. I am thankful to Lalettan for his faith in me and for his support to make my vision a reality. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions,” Joseph added.

The film will release on February 19 on Amazon Prime Video. –ians/sug/vnc