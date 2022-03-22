- Advertisement -
Mohit Malik to make OTT debut with an intense crime thriller

By Glamsham Bureau
Mohit Malik _ pic courtesy instagram
Actor Mohit Malik is making his debut in the world of OTT with an upcoming exciting crime thriller by Tanveer Bookwala.

The actor will be seen in a new light with the project. Touted to be an intense crime thriller, the Voot special show will see Mohit playing a role completely contradictory to his previous onscreen characters.

Says a source,”Mohit has been a very versatile actor on screen, and each of his roles he has played till date have been very different from the other. So he seemed like a very adaptable face to fit this particular character for the series. This role requires a balance of mental and physical strength and Mohit was the correct fit for the role”.

The series will also star Sanaya Irani alongside Mohit in the lead role. Mohit and Sanaya are going to be playing exciting characters in this much awaited series.

Viamohitmalik1113
